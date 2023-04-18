Multiple warrants issued for arrest of Okanagan woman

Photo: RCMP Amy Elaine Docherty, born Sept. 17, 1977

The BC Highway Patrol is looking for a woman wanted on multiple arrest warrants issued across B.C.

Amy Elaine Docherty, 46, is wanted on charges of driving while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, driving while suspended, theft and breach of probation. Warrants have been issued by police in Kelowna and Summerland.

Docherty doesn't have a fixed address. Const. James Ward says she has eluded police and they are asking for the public's help to locate her.

"She definitely frequents the Okanagan and she sometimes goes by the name Amy Logan," Ward says.

Docherty is described as a Caucasian female, five-foot-seven and about 161 pounds.

"Police have released a photo of Docherty and are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact their local police service. She is known to frequent Kelowna, Summerland, and Beaverdale," said Ward.

Ward emphasized the importance of working together to make highways safer.