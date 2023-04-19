Kelowna approves 60-year lease with affordable housing operator

Photo: City of Kelowna The city has signed a non-market lease agreement with Pathways Abilities Society to operate the building at 1360 Bertram Street.

The City of Kelowna has reached a 60-year non-market lease agreement with an affordable housing operator, but one city councillor wonders why these kinds of projects take so long to come to fruition.

On Monday, council approved the agreement with Pathways Abilities Society. The deal, with a rent of $10, means the city will retain ownership of the property at 1360 Bertram Street, while Pathways is responsible for all property-related costs over the duration of the contract, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, and insurance.

The building includes 58 affordable housing units for those with low-to-moderate income and 10 affordable housing units for clients of Pathways.

The non-profit organization has offered programs and services to adults with diverse abilities in Kelowna for over 65 years. Those services include a residential program that gives clients the chance to live independently.

“This is just an awesome example of how we as a city are stepping up to leverage city lands to promote affordable housing. I know that we’re often called on to make progress on this file and think this is just another example of how important our land holdings for strategic acquisition around affordable housing are,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Counc. Ron Cannan pointed out that when he was a member of parliament, he wrote a letter of support about 15 years ago for the building.

“We’re trying to get more affordable housing units built. Why does it take so long?” Cannan asked.

Pathways secured funding from BC Housing back in 2016 to support the construction of the 68-unit building, but it is just now ready for tenants.

“Anything we can do to make it more efficient. That’s something we have to do from our end. It’s an excellent organization that provides fantastic services for persons with disabilities and able-bodied people as well. I just see that it takes so long with contracts. There’s got to be some templates we can work with to expedite it,” said Cannan.

Mayor Tom Dyas says it takes time to get the grants and funding needed for such a project, and that’s why it's important to have sustainable infrastructure funding from other levels of government.

“So that we can plan for those things so when we have the land available we can initiate them and not have to go through a continual grant process.”

Dyas says the building will operate with BC Housing for a 40-year period and the city would take over the lease for another 20 years. After the 60 years, it would be up to the city to decide what to do with the property.