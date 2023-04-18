Company uses drones to replant areas devastated by wildfires

Photo: Flash Forest Flash Forest launches reforestation drones

Telus has teamed up with Canadian reforestation company Flash Forest to develop and expand its post-wildfire reforestation using drones to plant tree seedlings.

The company will be using some of the funds to re-plant here in the Okanagan.

"Flash Forest will be planting at several post-wildfire sites this spring across the south and central of British Columbia, including the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire location and the White Rock Lake wildfire area," said Bryce Jones, Flash Forest’s CEO and co-founder.

Flash Forest is a Canadian company that uses drones and technology to regenerate post-wildfire areas that are deemed too unsafe for human tree planters.

The company recently received an $11.4 million investment from Telus that will allow Flash Forest to accelerate their rate of reforestation.

"With this investment by the Telus Pollinator Fund, Flash Forest is partnering with a significant social impact fund that doesn’t simply act with a profit-first mindset, but clearly identifies with and supports Flash Forest’s mission of 1 billion by 2028 to rebuild healthy resilient forests at scale to mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss," said a Telus spokesperson.

Earth loses an average of 26 million hectares of trees every year, with over 30% of this loss attributed to wildfires. Despite the growing need for reforestation, tree planting is still largely executed by hand and shovel, a method that is laborious, difficult, and faces challenges in terrain with limited accessibility.

Flash Forest's solution makes it possible to plant trees three times cheaper and five times faster than conventional hand and shovel methods, while also being able to service wildfire-impacted areas that cannot be easily addressed by conventional methods.

"Essentially, we're looking for high severity sites, like the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire, where it comes through, and the severity is so high that the forest doesn't actually return afterwards, or takes a very long time. That's where our technology is needed," says Jones.

The team from Flash Forest intends to start planting in the White Rock Lake area in early May, "last year, we did about 150,000 trees in the spring, and this year, we're doing over a million." Jones says the company hopes that number increases to between four and six million trees in 2024.