Central Okanagan high school students become firefighters for a day

Madison Erhardt

High school students from across the Central Okanagan School District took part in a firefighter boot camp on Tuesday.

Students in Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 were put through the trenches at Fire Hall One on Enterprise Way. The group rotated through five stations and participated in ladder climbing, hose carrying, fire extinguishing and more.

Grade 12 student Liam Manning says he wants to become a professional firefighter.

"It's pretty cool. I have been excited about this day for a while because this is what I want to do."

Manning is in the dual credit program at Rutland Senior Secondary, which allows students to take part in a firefighting class.

In the first half of the course, students complete their medical training, and the second half of the course occurs at Joe Rich Fire Rescue Station 51.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do for a while, and my neighbour is the fire chief in Penticton, so he was like, 'Hey, this would be great for you. You will really like it,' and I do really like it."

"I wanted to have a job where I can help people and also be outside, and that is kind of both of them in one," Manning added.

Fire prevention officer Paul Johnson says it's important to give students the opportunity to see what the job is really like.

"Everybody sees firefighters as the guys in the trucks and showing up to fires and everything they have seen on television, but really there are so many different aspects to the job, administration, fire prevention, fire investigations, fire dispatch. We are just opening their eyes to the other avenues that they can actually take," he said.

Students throughout the Okanagan will continue to explore a number of different career options all week.