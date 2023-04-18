Pickleball plans for Parkinson Recreation Centre redevelopment still up in the air

Photo: Pickleball Kelowna Club

Kelowna will be getting more tennis and pickleball courts in the near future, but plans for a major hub for pickleball are still uncertain.

City parks staff told city council on Monday that new courts will be installed at Glenmore Recreation Park and DeHart Community Park.

“Today we are proposing 12 additional courts in the two parks under design,” said parks and buildings planning manager Robert Parlane. “Six pickleball courts and three tennis courts at Glenmore and then three pickleball courts at DeHart.”

Feature destinations for both sports are also in the long-term strategy. Mission Recreation Park would be the hub for tennis and the Parkinson Recreation Centre redevelopment would include a pickleball hub.

However, there are no details yet on what the facility at PRC will include.

“We haven’t included figures for Parkinson Rec. moving forward acknowledging that our plan at the moment is an indicative design,” said Parlane.

City council reviewed a "functional plan" report on the PRC project Monday morning. Parlane said until there is a design pinned down, he can’t make any guarantee on how many pickleball or tennis courts would be incorporated into the project.

The pressure on the city from both sports is immense.

“We have seen a 600 per cent increase in membership from 2017 when Pickleball BC originated. That’s about 13,025 players, 82 affiliated and associated clubs,” explained Stefan Johansson, parks and open space planner. “It may, or may not surprise you that Kelowna is the second largest club in BC.”

He said there are currently 600 members in the Pickleball Kelowna Club and a waiting list of at least 100 people. There are only 16 dedicated pickleball courts in Kelowna, split between Parkinson and Rutland Recreation Park.

The pickleball club wants to see outdoor courts and new indoor courts in one location, to meet national-level hosting standards.

Johansson pointed out that tennis has also seen a resurgence in popularity recently, thanks to local stars like Vasek Posposil and Calvin Thalheimer.

“Tennis is seeing a 250 per cent increase in national membership and that’s due in large part to these young stars on the national and global stage. What’s really of note here is that we have an active population and the biggest increase is people under 12-years-old, 300 per cent,” he explained.

He noted that events are moving to other municipalities in the valley because there aren’t enough facilities in Kelowna or they have become antiquated.

While the vision for PRC and Mission Recreation Park is long-term, in the short term, the parks department is looking to improve existing pickleball and tennis courts at ‘satellite’ locations spread throughout the community.

“The intent here is that the neighbourhoods and the citizens have better access to these facilities, rather than coming to these centralized (ones). We wish to improve, twin, resurface and maintain the existing inventory,” adds Johansson.

Currently, there are no indoor pickleball or tennis court facilities within the City of Kelowna system that provide year-round play.

Counc. Luke Stack questioned if there are design considerations at PRC for some of the courts to be covered. He pointed out that many pickleball players use gyms over the winter. If they had access to covered courts, that would free up the gym space for other sports.

“I’m hoping that as this moves through the planning stages that if they can’t be covered now, that we at least be thinking about how they could be covered in the future,” said Stack.