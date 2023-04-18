Kelowna council pledges $5,000 to award-winning student biodiversity project

Photo: Cindy White Students from the Better World Club at Willowstone Academy received a $5,000 donation from Kelowna city council for Project Mini Forest.

Kelowna city councillors were so impressed with the winning pitch by Willowstone Academy students in the Sustainable Development Challenge that they have doubled the Better World Club’s winnings.

Members of the school club, consisting of students from grades 6 and 8, made a presentation to council on Monday. The shared details of their winning submission in the Project and Pitch Category.

“It’s called Project Mini Forest and it’s their three-part solution to address the biodiversity crisis here in Kelowna,” explains teacher Jamie Stevens.

The project includes a public awareness campaign urging others in the community to plant trees and other native vegetation.

“We are inspired to make a difference. By planting trees we are creating habitats, cleaning our surroundings and putting a stop to climate change. We can do this simply, one tree at a time,” said one of the young students in her presentation to council.

The students have started their own planting project around Evelyn Island in Mission Creek Regional Park.

That’s where the money from city council comes in. The club won $5,000 in the Sustainable Development Challenge and Mayor Tom Dyas announced that he and his colleagues will dip into the council contingency fund to match the $5,000.

“We would ask something of you, in exchange for that. What we would like is, when you’re through the summer months and you’ve gotten through the majority of your process, is to report back to us. Let us know how your program went, let us know how successful you were, the number of trees that you were able to plant and the number of areas,” said Dyas.

Stevens says more funding means more mini forests.

“They want the tree cover here to be 40 per cent. So, that means there needs to be a lot of plants planted in the next few years. It’s incredible that the mayor and council are offering that,” said Stevens.

She says they have a few more mini forest sites selected but she’s urging the community to come forward with more areas for planting.