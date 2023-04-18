Bernard Avenue closure should no longer include 400, 500 blocks: DKA

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Changes are coming to the setup for this year's Meet Me on Bernard.

After a vote by the Downtown Kelowna Association board, the annual summer vehicle closure of Bernard Avenue will no longer include the 400 and 500 blocks of the street.

The DKA has also sent a recommendation to city council that the restaurants in those two blocks be allowed to expand patios into parking stalls in front of their establishments. Council already agreed to this amendment

from the May long weekend through July 1, 2023 when Meet me On Bernard officially begins.

The debate over the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard should be included in the closure, as in the past, has been discussed for months by city council, which eventually deferred the decision to the DKA.

While the 200 and 300 blocks of the road are full of restaurants that can benefit from expanded patios on the street, some businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks—which are more retail focused—saw little upside.

"Personally, you know, I was always a big believer in it," DKA executive director Mark Burley said.

"We tried to make it work it didn't and this is the result of that. It's tough to go back to the drawing board but the Meet Me on Bernard committee want to make sure we make the 200 and the 300 blocks really great for 2023."

The DKA isn't giving up on the future inclusion of the 400 and 500 blocks and Burley says once the Mission Group's "Bernard Block" office building and residences between St. Paul St. and Bertram St. is completed, things could change.

"The Bernard Block should create a significant increase in foot traffic from office workers, new residents in the residential tower, and attract foot traffic to the business section at street level."

"The DKA Board recognizes the hard work done by the Meet me On Bernard committee which includes the City of Kelowna, Tourism Kelowna and the DKA. The Board feels that by keeping a smaller footprint for Meet me On Bernard, the committee will be able to achieve a high level of success that excites attendees and stakeholders alike," added Burley.

The DKA is also recommending that the city revisit the costs associated with extending patios for the summer.

"The board has received significant feedback from business owners that the cost associated with expanding a patio is either only a break-even or a loss proposition for them," Burley said.

The DKA will still hold its Block Party in July and the Show and Shine in August will proceed as usual.

The DKA's recommendations will now be reviewed by council.