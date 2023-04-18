Inflation drives up capital project costs in city’s transportation plan by 40%

Photo: City of Kelowna An image from the 2040 Transportation Master Plan.

Inflation could have a significant impact on the City of Kelowna’s 2040 Transportation Master Plan.

The plan was adopted in January 2022, at the same time as the development cost charge program was updated. However, since then, capital project costs have skyrocketed.

“While inflation is slowing it is unlikely we will see a return to 2021 costs. And while construction inflation and general inflation are different, and there is a lot of uncertainty, on average our best estimate at this time is that we are looking at a 40 per cent increase in capital project costs,” explained Mariah VanZerr, strategic transportation planning manager.

She told city council that many Transportation Master Plan projects have had to be reduced or delayed as part of the annual capital planning process in the ten year capital plan.

“What this means is that as we look forward, we are anticipating a slowing in the delivery of the transportation infrastructure needed to support our rapidly growing community,” VanZerr added.

Counc. Gord Lovegrove was concerned about the prospect of slowing the delivery of transportation infrastructure and the impact on the city’s climate resilience strategy.

“Am I right that that’s translating to a 40 per cent, not just a slowdown, we’re actually slowing it down to a rate where we’re going to introduce 40 per cent of our road [development cost charge funded] projects?”

VanZerr clarified that the 40 per cent is the estimated average cost increase over the next 10 to 20 years compared to the original projections. Decisions about how to address that cost increase would be addressed through the annual 10 year capital plan process.

City manager Doug Gilchrist also tried to ease Lovegrove’s concerns.

“We are coming up with numerous financial strategies to try to ensure that that program remains as intact as possible. We do have DCC reserves to advance numerous transportation initiatives both on the sustainable front and on the vehicle front,” Gilchrist explained.

Another lifeline could also come from the provincial government.

On Monday, council received a report outlining how staff propose the city spend a $26 million one-time Growing Communities Fund grant from the province.

The report suggests 35 per cent of the money be used to "fund capital projects reducing the infrastructure deficit and leveraging DCC funds."

Fifty per cent of the $26 million would go towards debt servicing costs for the Parkinson Recreation Centre redevelopment, The remaining 15 per cent would be used to advance other council priorities.

Upon the completion of the allocation plan, specific figures will be brought for approval, taking into account both council priorities and infrastructure needs.

The Transportation Master Plan update presented on Monday shows the city is on target when it comes to doubling transit ridership and quadrupling bike trips, but falling short reducing the distance driven per capita by 20 per cent.