'Severe' drought declared in Kelowna, Vernon areas

Photo: Agriculture Canada

While Okanagan snowpacks are at a healthy depth, a lack of precipitation at lower elevations has brought on severe drought conditions.

Agriculture Canada’s monthly drought report elevated drought conditions in the Kelowna and Vernon areas to “severe,” as of March 31. Conditions degraded from “moderate” drought the month prior.

“Below-normal temperatures and well below-normal precipitation defined much of British Columbia’s weather through March,” says the report.

“Many areas reported extremely low precipitation amounts this month, including in the southern Interior Region which recorded less than 10% of average March precipitation.”

The Kamloops area is classified as “abnormally dry” while the Penticton area is now in moderate drought conditions.

Agriculture Canada classifies a severe drought as a one-in-10-year event. Moderate drought typically occurs once every five years.

The BC Wildfire Service has taken notice of dry conditions in valley bottoms and has been urging those conducting open burns to be careful. Municipal fire crews throughout the Thompson-Okanagan have dealt with a handful of brush fires this spring.

Drought conditions may be mitigated later this spring when the snowpacks start their full melt.

The BC River Forecast Centre said last week the Okanagan basin is sitting at 113% per cent of normal snow depth. The The South Thompson (97%) and North Thompson (82%) are just below normal.