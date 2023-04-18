Kelowna falling short on 'missing middle' housing

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Kelowna is still falling short when it comes to filling the need for the missing middle in housing.

The first annual progress report on the 2040 Official Community Plan shows that the city is making good strides towards delivering on the target of 75 per cent multi-family housing and 25 per cent single or two-family housing.

“One area where more effort is needed is the delivery of ground-oriented, multi-unit housing, that missing-middle housing like our fourplexes and our row housing,” Robert Miles, long range policy planning manager, told city council on Monday.

Miles says while there has been a number of fourplex and row housing units added through existing infill programs, the upcoming housing needs assessment and housing strategy will look to further address the shortage.

Mayor Tom Dyas says it’s something the city is looking at continuously. He pointed to the provincial government’s recently announced new housing strategy, which includes proposed legislation that will allow up to four units on a single-family lot and speed up the approval process.

Dyas says there are positives and negatives to that plan.

“There is a discussion. Yes, we do need it because of the amount of people but not everybody wants the fourplexes in their neighbourhood. So, there’s a little bit of a balance there on whether or not we look at moving it to public hearing depending on the situation,” said the Mayor.

The proposed provincial legislation is a concern for Coun. Ron Cannan. In particular, if the changes will come with funding to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

“We have a significant infrastructure deficit already. So, I’m just wondering what the province’s plan is. Are we going to keep piling more people into communities or are they going to come up with resources to deal with infrastructure in a timely manner?” Canaan asked.

City Manager Doug Gilchrist said long-term sustainable infrastructure funding will be critical to help the province meet the targets in its housing plan.