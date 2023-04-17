New exhibit set to open at the Okanagan Heritage Museum

Photo: Okanagan Heritage Museum

A new exhibit is set to open at the Okanagan Heritage Museum this week focusing on one of Kelowna’s early newspapers.

The community is invited to explore Kelowna’s history through reading the Orchard City Record newspaper which was first published in 1908.

Three years later the paper changed its name to the Kelowna Record in 1912, which ran until 1920.

The exhibit, titled 'Extra! Extra!' will showcase a variety of stories along with specific themes, archival photos and artifacts on display.

Visitors can read the stories and try their hand at a type-setting activity.

“Reading the headlines from the Orchard City Record is quite the experience. More than a hundred years later, many of the headlines are still relatable and engaging. Some reveal what mattered to residents, while others illustrate how much has changed – or, in some cases, how much remains the same," said Amanda Snyder, curatorial manager at the Kelowna Museums Society.

Extra Extra! opens at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway) on Thursday.

Admission to the Okanagan Heritage Museum is by donation.