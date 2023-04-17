Driver mistakes gas for brake, drives through front door of Lake Country business

Photo: RCMP Front doors of pet food store in Lake Country rammed by vehicle.

A Lake Country pet food store had to be evacuated Saturday after a vehicle crashed through the front doors.

Lake Country RCMP say they responded to a call of a vehicle crashing into a building just after noon on Saturday. When they arrived at the 9900 block of Main Street in Lake Country, they found a huge hole in the pet food store and the driver of the vehicle waiting for them to arrive.

“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

“The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door causing extensive damage. We are extremely thankful no one was injured.”

The driver of the Mazda CX5 who made the mistake had already backed out of the store and was patiently waiting for police to arrive. The vehicle had to be towed away from the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver, staff, or any of the patrons who were in the store at the time of the collision.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front door of the store and sent glass flying all over the interior of the building. Because of safety concerns the business was temporarily evacuated and closed until it was inspected and deemed safe to reopen.

Police indicate they will not be pursuing charges as a result of this incident.