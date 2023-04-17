Emil Anderson Construction donates $75K to Okanagan College's civil engineering program

Photo: Contributed

Civil engineering students at Okanagan College are getting a major upgrade to their equipment.

Emil Anderson Construction has donated $75,000 to the college to modernize its civil engineering technology program. Specifically, the college will be getting state-of-the-art surveying equipment for the fall session.

“We are proud to support Okanagan College’s civil engineering technology program and invest in the future of the construction industry,” Emil Anderson COO Brian Atwell said in a press release.

“It’s important to us that students have access to the best tools and technology available to them, so they can hit the ground running when they graduate.”

Emil Anderson is well aware that more civil engineers are needed for design and construction of roads, bridges, buildings, water systems and parks.

“This gift will have an immediate impact on the quality of education our students receive,” OC surveying professor Christopher Pieper said. “It will allow our students to train on modern equipment that will leave them job ready.”

The program is hoping to get more financial support from the community, as it needs another $465,000 to make other key upgrades to its surveying equipment. That can be done so here.