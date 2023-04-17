Police arrest two after an intense pursuit through Kelowna

Photo: Jason Pharis

Police in Kelowna say two men were arrested early Sunday morning after an intense chase along Highway 97.

In a news release, RCMP say they were called in the early morning hours of April 15 about a white Dodge pickup truck that had been stolen sometime overnight from a residence located along Keyes Road in Kelowna.

Just after midnight on April 16, police were called about a white Dodge pickup truck that was casing residences and driving erratically on Gemini Road. Descriptions and the license plate confirmed this to be the same truck that was reported stolen two days prior.

Officers were able to locate the truck and observed it excessively speeding, hopping over curbs, nearly causing several crashes with vehicles.

RCMP say the incident grew even more intense just after 2 a.m. on April 16.

"The driver of the stolen truck deliberately swerved across three lanes, including the yellow centre line, traveling westbound on Springfield Road in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt at colliding head-on with a patrolling police vehicle traveling eastbound,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“If not for the officer’s quick reaction, the truck would have undoubtedly caused a serious high-speed collision, possibly grievously injuring or killing the police officer.”

Police engaged in a chase to stop the truck and stopped it at about 2:40 a.m. on Harvey Avenue just east of Pandosy Street.

Officers immediately arrested the driver, who was known to the police. The second suspect and passenger attempted to run away, but was taken down by a police dog.

“These two individuals demonstrated a wanton disregard for the safety and well-being of the general public and the police officers who put themselves at risk to bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion,” said Insp. Beth McAndie, officer in charge of investigational services for the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment.

The police say both suspects have criminal histories. The two individuals remain in custody and are set to appear in court today.

If you witnessed this event and/or have video evidence of what happened, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-20115.