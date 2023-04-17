Kelowna offers free compost to celebrate Earth Day

Photo: City of Kelowna

The Glenmore Landfill is celebrating Earth Week by giving out one free yard of compost to help get your garden growing.

Gardeners are encouraged to bring a truck or trailer to the landfill between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 22 and load up a free yard of OgoGrow compost. The offer is good while quantities last and more is available for purchase as well.

OgoGrow and GlenGrow are natural ways to condition soil and give it an organic boost. OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts use unique processes that transform organics like leaves and grass into Class A compost that can be used as soil conditioner and fertilizer.

"We make OgoGrow by combining biosolids and hog fuel: a byproduct of the local lumber mills. OgoGrow meets the strict requirements of the Organic Matter Recycling Regulation: a list of rules for composting biosolids. It also determines the temperatures needed to destroy pathogens in the compost and make them safe for use in your garden," says Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager.

The GlenGrow process is getting an innovative facelift to make the creation more efficient. “The new system, called Aerated Static Pile Composting, involves placing the windrows of ground organics over a series of perforated pipes. Air is circulated through the pipe to increase oxygen in the organic matter and speed up the composting process,” Hoekstra said.

The practice to create Glengrow compost has been to grind up the pile of organics and place it in windrows where the material is watered and turned with an excavator and becomes compost in about one year. With this new system, the piles don’t require mechanical turning and the composting process is expedited to three months which reduces the area required to compost.

OgoGrow can be purchased at the Glenmore Landfill and it’s also sold at most retail nursery outlets in Kelowna and select nurseries in Vernon. OgoGrow is available in wholesale amounts at the Regional Compost Facility.

YouTube City of Kelowna