Preliminary inquiry opens in homicide of UBC Okanagan security guard

A preliminary inquiry opened Monday into the homicide of a UBC Okanagan security guard last year.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, was killed at the Kelowna campus in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022 while she was on duty as a security guard. Police said the suspect was immediately arrested and detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, was charged with Kaur's murder five weeks after her death. He had been employed at the university as a janitor at the time. He has remained in custody ever since.

He appeared in Kelowna court Monday for the start of what is scheduled to be a four-day preliminary inquiry, although proceedings are expected to run shorter than that.

The entirety of the preliminary inquiry is covered by a routine publication ban.

Those accused of serious crimes in Canada have the right to a preliminary inquiry, which gives the defence the ability to explore the case against them. A judge also determines if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial.

Last year, Ognibene-Hebbourn's defence counsel successfully applied for a psychiatric assessment to determine if the accused can be found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder. A determination on the issue of whether or not he can be held criminally responsible has not yet been discussed in open court.

A finding of not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder is not an acquittal nor a finding of guilt, but an acknowledgment that the accused was “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong,” according to the Department of Justice.

A person who is found not criminally responsible can be discharged, both absolutely or conditionally, or detained in custody in a hospital. A person detained at Coquitlam's Forensic Psychiatric Hospital can remain in custody indefinitely, until the BC Review Board determines they are no longer a risk to the public.

The woman who was killed, Kaur, had immigrated to Canada from India in 2015, and moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent residency the month prior to her death.

