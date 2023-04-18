Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich shop excited to reopen in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

It was an exciting day for the owners of The Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop and for their loyal customers.

After being closed for months due to renovations, the popular Kelowna lunch spot reopened Monday, ready to serve the community.

Avneet Gill is a student at Sprott Shaw College and says she was a regular at the Little Hobo until it closed.

"So excited. They have been closed since before we went for our practicum, and we were like, 'Oh, we will come back from practicum, and we will go to The Little Hobo,' but they were unfortunately still closed, so I was waiting for a long time. We are so excited to finally be back here."

Owner Crystal Dougan says the renovations took a little bit longer than expected.

"We had to do it the old-fashioned way, with good blood, sweat, and tears involved, so the hubby and I have been working pretty hard, with a lot of help from our friends, our staff, and our family."

Dougan says they now have a 'grab and go' section in the front for customers to come in and grab lunch and head back to the office.

When customers walk in, they will see an updated look, but Dougan says it will still feel nostalgic.

"We have got all the signs from 1974."

The Little Hobo says they are excited to welcome back new and returning customers.

"I am going to cry a few happy tears of joy for sure. I have been missing everyone a lot, and I am glad to welcome them back with open arms. We are still here, we're still doing it. We are just hopefully gonna do it a bit better," Dougan added.