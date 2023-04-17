Kelowna cousins score $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize

Photo: BCLC Hoa and Duc Nguyen win big

A pair of Kelowna cousins had an extra special Easter weekend after taking home the $5 million dollar Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on April 8.

Kelowna cousins Hoa and Duc Nguyen bought a ticket from Orchard Park Mall on Harvey Ave. and found out they were winners after checking on PlayNow.com.

“I matched the winning numbers online to the numbers on our ticket and couldn’t believe it,” Hoa recalled. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless.”

Duc and Hoa had already planned a family breakfast later that morning, which turned out to be the perfect opportunity to surprise them all with the exciting news.

“They were all freaking out and nobody could finish their breakfast,” Hoa said. “They were all shaking with excitement!”

The cousins enjoy fishing and plan on spending some of their winnings on a new boat. They also look forward to visiting family in Vietnam and plan to surprise them with a portion of the winnings when they share the news. Hoa also plans to buy a new home.

Hoa said the two of them feel “blessed” to win a prize of this size.