Central Okanagan bus schedules making seasonal change

Photo: BC Transit Flickr

BC Transit has announced a seasonal service change in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, starting at the end of the month.

BC Transit says the change will include schedule adjustments to many routes throughout the transit system, including route 8 University/College and route 97 Okanagan.

"Due to customer demand, select trips on the route 13 Quail Ridge will be maintained through the spring season. Please check the latest Rider’s Guide for updated trip times. BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect post-secondary schools no longer being in full session," an email said.

For more information on fares and routes visit bctransit.com/kelowna.