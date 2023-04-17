Environment Canada forecasts warm and sunny weather ahead

Photo: Richard Wiens

Get out your sunglasses and maybe even your shorts by this weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a warm and sunny week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan.

Monday will see sunshine all day with a high of 11°C.

A chance of rain showers or flurries is expected overnight with a low of 2°C.

Tuesday's high is 10°C with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will both reach a high of 11°C with mostly sunny periods.

Friday will be beautiful.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16°C and sunshine.

"Thursday and Friday we have an cooler ridge moving through British Columbia so that will give a warming and drying trend for the Okanagan," said meteorologist Yimei Li.

Saturday should be the nicest day of the week with a high of 17°C and sun all day.

