Environment Canada forecasts warm and sunny weather ahead

Get out your sunglasses and maybe even your shorts by this weekend.
Environment Canada is forecasting a warm and sunny week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan.
Monday will see sunshine all day with a high of 11°C.
A chance of rain showers or flurries is expected overnight with a low of 2°C.
Tuesday's high is 10°C with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers.
Wednesday and Thursday will both reach a high of 11°C with mostly sunny periods.
Friday will be beautiful.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16°C and sunshine.
"Thursday and Friday we have an cooler ridge moving through British Columbia so that will give a warming and drying trend for the Okanagan," said meteorologist Yimei Li.
Saturday should be the nicest day of the week with a high of 17°C and sun all day.
A reminder to send us your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our reader gallery.