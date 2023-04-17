Kelowna RCMP investigating car break-ins on Dickson Avenue

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna resident says over a dozen cars were damaged Thursday in his building's garage along Dickson Avenue.

The resident tells Castanet that he woke up on April 13th and went down to the garage of the complex to find more than 18 cars had been broken into.

"The access door to the building's garage was broken into. I had never seen anything like this in Kelowna. We informed the police, and so far, we have not received any news."

The resident says the damage is extensive.

"From broken glass, stolen items, dented car bodywork, and broken vehicle doors," he said.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they are aware of the incident.

"Police are investigating this matter under Kelowna RCMP File 2023-19510. [The resident] can either phone the RCMP to provide his details and reference this file number or speak with his Strata Vice President Robert Danby, who was canvassing all affected residents," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.