Semi truck not expected to be removed from townhome for four weeks, according to homeowner

Photo: Madison Erhardt

The cab of a semi-truck that crashed into a Kelowna townhouse complex last week is expected to remain embedded in the home for weeks.

The semi-truck and trailer collided with a residence located on the corner of Cameron Avenue at Gordon Road on April 11th.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash, but homeowner Samer Shehadeh says it has been a challenging week.

"It is very stressful. We are in pretty bad shape mentally. We don't have any stuff, and we have to start kind of from scratch temporarily. It's taking a toll. It is pretty brutal."

Shehadeh says his family will be moving into an Airbnb on Tuesday. He is unable to get any of his family's belongings that are inside the home.

Building strata has told Shehadeh his family won't be back in their unit for quite some time.

"They said it is going to be at least three to four weeks away. They still have to assess it, find an engineer, support the house and then take it out. It's going to be a process. We are trying to figure out the whole insurance situation, what happened with the driver... was it negligence? Is he being charged? all that stuff."

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they are still investigating the cause of the crash. They have asked anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference RCMP file number 2023-19146.