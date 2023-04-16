Central Okanagan's two-bedroom rent average hit six-month high in March

Photo: Contributed

The average rental price of a two-bedroom home in the Central Okanagan hit a six-month high in March after increasing for the fourth consecutive month.

According to Castanet’s classified statistics, the average two-bedroom cost in March was $2,183, which was the highest mark since the price hit $2,306 last September. The figure dipped to $2,039 in November but has climbed each month since.

The last time there were four consecutive months of increases for two-bedroom rentals was between December 2019 and March 2020.

The average one-bedroom rental price went the other way in March, dropping $28 to $1,526, after two months of increases.

Last month’s data was based on 55 one-bedroom listings and 81 two-bedroom ads.