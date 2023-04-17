Number of Kelowna luxury home sales down in first three months of 2023

Photo: Re/Max

The number of luxury homes sold in Kelowna during the first three months of 2023 was down significantly from the same time frame in 2022, but the forecast calls for the market to surge and remain healthy for the rest of the year.

Re/Max, which released its 2023 Spotlight on Luxury Report earlier this month, found Kelowna sales slumped somewhat as concerns over stock performance amidst a flurry of bank failures shook the market.

There were 54 luxury home sales—defined as a property worth at least $1.5 million—in Kelowna from January to March. There were 110 luxury home sales in the area in the first three months of 2022, which represents a 51% decline.

Re/Max believes the traditional spring upswing for regular home buying has started to boost the luxury market as well. Nearly half of the 350 or so homes listed for sale fall into the $1.5 million to $2.2 million price bracket, and the report noted sales are lagging at that price point.

The luxury segment represents about 15% of total single-family sales this year, which is down from approximately 21% in 2022. An influx of new luxury condominiums has hampered sales of resale strata product over the past year, according to the report.