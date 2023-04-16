Hotel Zed nominated for one of seven BC Hotel Association awards

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna hotel will have a chance to win a provincial award at home early next month.

The BC Hotel Association on Thursday revealed the finalists for its annual awards of excellence, which will be handed out on the first weekend in May when the BCHA Summit is held in Kelowna.

Hotel Zed, which is located in downtown Kelowna, has been nominated for the Housekeeping Award, which is one of seven honours that will be handed out during the Summit Spring Fling event on May 2 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

Meanwhile, Hotel Zed’s parent company, Accent Inns, is one of the nominees for the organization’s Recruitment Award.

“We are honoured to acknowledge the exceptional nominees of the 2023 BCHA Awards of Excellence,” BCHA president and CEO Ingrid Jarrett said in a press release. “Their outstanding accomplishments have not only elevated the standard for the provincial accommodation sector but have showcased the remarkable strength and talent of our industry.

“We are eagerly awaiting the return of the BCHA Summit, where we can celebrate these nominees’ unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and the overall advancement of our remarkable industry.”

The award finalists are:

Hotelier of the Year

• Estreya Gosalbez, general manager, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

• Cyrus Merchant, regional director, Sandman Hotel Group

• Trina White, general manager, The Parkside Hotel & Spa

• Sarah Vallely, general manager, OPUS Vancouver

• Sarah Webb, general manager, Oswego Hotel

Housekeeping Award

• Coast Prince George by APA

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

• Hotel Zed Kelowna

• Sandman Suites Vancouver, Davie Street

• The Parkside Hotel & Spa

Hotel of the Year

• Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa

• Oswego Hotel

• The Parkside Hotel & Spa

• Robin Hood Inn & Suites

• Versante Hotel

Supplier of the Year Award

• Bichin Laundry Equipment

• Haddon Equipment & Supplies

• SONA

Recruitment Award

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

• Accent Inns Inc

Leader of the Future

• Anna McAlary, treatment manager, Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim

• Pink Yu, director of operations and marketing, Robin Hood Inn & Suites

Heart of Hospitality Award

• Kunal Dighe, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

• Richard Benson, Executive Chef, Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa