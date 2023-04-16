Kelowna's Salvation Army hosted breakfast for search and rescue volunteers

Photo: Contributed Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Search and Rescue volunteers taking part in rescue rope training this weekend were treated to a full breakfast from Kelowna's Salvation Army on Saturday.

Approximately 60 volunteers from across the province have made their way to the Central Okanagan to take part in training.

According to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the goal of the training is to further the education and experience of B.C.’s rope rescue community.

"Caring for those who care for others, that's what we do. Our friends at Central Okanagan Search and Rescue training for CORE 2023 needs to be fit and ready to go," Kelowna's Salvation Army posted on Facebook.

"Therefore we came with full breakfast service, ensuring the nutrition value was on par with all the hard work they put in. We watched the sun come up with full tummies, warm hearts, and a 'Giving Hope' purpose."

The training is being held at Myra Adventure Park. Castanet will have more coverage of the rope rescue training Monday morning.