COSAR takes part in rope rescue training at Myra Canyon Adventure Park

Madison Erhardt

Search and rescue volunteers from across B.C. brushed up on their rope rescue training skills on Sunday at Kelowna's Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

Teams took part in training on Friday through to Sunday, and volunteers made their way to the Okanagan from as far away as Prince George and Vancouver Island.

Event organizer and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue president Brad Trites says high-angle rope rescue teams require extensive and ongoing training to remain current with their certifications.

"[It's] absolutely critical for our team members to be brushing up on their skills on a regular basis," he said.

"When we get the call at 2 o'clock in the morning you want to make sure that when you are showing up on site you know exactly what you are doing to be safe, getting your team over the edge and rescuing your suspects."

A total of 17 different teams took part in the training.

COSAR usually takes part in two to three rope rescues per year.

Trites says the timing for the training is perfect.

"Specifically for the Central Okanagan, it is the perfect weather window for us to be able to do this ... it's not too rainy or anything like that," Trites said.

"As we start going into the wildfire season, when our teams start getting really busy, they don't have the time to run an event like this. Right now when it's a little bit quieter, this is when we get the chance to bring all the team members together."

COSAR is the oldest search and rescue organization in the province, tracing its roots back to 1954.