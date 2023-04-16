Police have attended several incidents in Central Okanagan this weekend

Photo: Jason Pharis Police appeared to force a truck to a stop on Harvey Avenue near Pandosy Street early Sunday morning.

Police in the Central Okanagan have been kept busy this weekend.

Following a police standoff at a home on West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon, Castanet readers snapped photos of two other significant police incidents on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, two SUVs appeared to be involved in a collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road.

While this is an all-too regular occurrence on Harvey Ave, the RCMP's Emergency Response Team's Tactical Armoured Vehicle attended the crash, along with two other unmarked RCMP SUVs that appeared to be with the ERT.

Just a few hours earlier, the ERT had attended the standoff outside the home on Nancee Way, but it's not clear how that incident was resolved. It's also not known if the Burtch Road incident was related to the earlier Nancee Way incident.

Castanet has reached out the Kelowna RCMP for further information.

Photo: Randy Millis The RCMP's Emergency Response Team's Tactical Armoured Vehicle attended the crash at Burtch Road.

Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, multiple officers appeared to be involved in the stopping of a Dodge Ram on Harvey Ave. near Pandosy St., along with the apprehension of a suspect.

“Looks like RCMP did a pit-maneuver to stop white truck,” a Castanet reader reported just after 3 a.m. “I overheard an officer tell other pedestrians he got the one guy and that there were two.”

The witness said a police dog was used in the search for the suspect after the truck was stopped, and the one man was arrested.

Again, it's not known at this time if this incident was connected to Saturday's previous police incidents, but Castanet is awaiting an update from the RCMP.