Man with 'violent history' arrested following West Kelowna police standoff

Photo: Contributed RCMP near West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

A man who police said has a “violent history” was taken into custody following a standoff at a West Kelowna home Saturday afternoon.

RCMP and Emergency Response Team officers descended on a home on Nancee Way just before 2 p.m. Saturday, before clearing the scene a couple hours later.

In a brief statement, Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said the incident began after an officer observed a man who had several outstanding warrants enter an outbuilding on the property.

“The man has a violent history and wasn’t cooperating with police direction to exit,” said Cpl. Gauthier. “A risk assessment resulted in the deployment of ERT who responded and safely took the man into custody.”

Police did not name the suspect, and it's not clear if the man remains in custody.

Following the Nancee Way incident, a Castanet reader sent in a photo of an ERT Tactical Armoured Vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road just after 5 p.m. But Cpl. Gauthier says the collision wasn't an ERT incident.

“From the sounds of it, ERT simply came across [the crash] and assisted only,” he said.

Local police responded to another significant incident in the early hours of Sunday morning. A witness says officers rammed a Dodge pickup truck on Harvey Avenue near Pandosy Street, bringing it to a stop, before they used a police dog to apprehend a suspect. But details on the arrest remain unclear.

In response to Castanet's inquiry about the incident, Cpl. Gauthier says it's “pretty substantial,” but he won't be able to provide details about it until Monday.

Photo: Contributed Police appeared too force a truck to a stop on Harvey Avenue near Pandosy Street early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

Police in the Central Okanagan have been kept busy this weekend.

Following a police standoff at a home on West Kelowna's Nancee Way Saturday afternoon, Castanet readers snapped photos of two other significant police incidents on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, two SUVs appeared to be involved in a collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road.

While this is an all-too regular occurrence on Harvey Ave, the RCMP's Emergency Response Team's Tactical Armoured Vehicle attended the crash, along with two other unmarked RCMP SUVs that appeared to be with the ERT.

Just a few hours earlier, the ERT had attended the standoff outside the home on Nancee Way, but it's not clear how that incident was resolved. It's also not known if the Burtch Road incident was related to the earlier Nancee Way incident.

Castanet has reached out the Kelowna RCMP for further information.

Photo: Randy Millis The RCMP's Emergency Response Team's Tactical Armoured Vehicle attended the crash at Burtch Road.

Then in the early hours of Sunday morning, multiple officers appeared to be involved in the stopping of a Dodge Ram on Harvey Ave. near Pandosy St., along with the apprehension of a suspect.

“Looks like RCMP did a pit-maneuver to stop white truck,” a Castanet reader reported just after 3 a.m. “I overheard an officer tell other pedestrians he got the one guy and that there were two.”

The witness said a police dog was used in the search for the suspect after the truck was stopped, and the one man was arrested.

Again, it's not known at this time if this incident was connected to Saturday's previous police incidents, but Castanet is awaiting an update from the RCMP.