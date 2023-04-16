Players Choice Sports celebrates grand reopening

Weeks after shutting down their downtown location of nearly 20 years, Players Choice Sports celebrated its grand reopening in Kelowna on April 15 with Hockey Card Day in Canada, welcoming hundreds of people into the shop to check out the new location.

Castanet got through the doors on opening day to chat with owner Jason Wobshall about the big move.

“We’ve been celebrating that for about 10 years, maybe longer. We loved doing it at the old store, and we’ve always done a scavenger hunt there, and we decided what better way to bring it into the new store when we looked at the calendar and we’re like lets make this work, even though I wish we had a couple more weeks to get the store exactly how we want," Wobshall explained.

"But a lot of people are super happy with it and everyone who comes in gets free hockey cards and sets. We probably had about 20 or 30 kids in a circle today all pulling and trading cards. It was awesome.”

General manager Katie Jenion tells Castanet the response from some of their long term customers, as well as new ones, has everyone feeling very excited.

“I had one gentleman come in and he just kind of stood there and was like wow, this is amazing. It’s the best store in Canada. But hey, it’s a lot to live up to but that’s kind of what we wanted to be and make it really an experience for people to come in. So, you come in and there’s that wow factor with all the memorabilia on the wall," she said.

"It is three times as big as the last place. We still have a ton of stuff, so our inventory will kind of change as the months go on, and as pieces go, we’ll just keep refilling the wall.”

With the new store being a much bigger location than the last, Players Choice was clear they wanted to expand their browsing area and give their customers a more hands-on experience.

“So a lot of shopping now is more impersonal, get in and get out kind of thing, and we wanted this to be experience based. You come in, sit down at the card bar, you know, have a pop or something like that to open some cards or sit in the new wreck room to have a look around and see what pieces would like on your wall," added Wobshall.

"You can open some cards and visit with people. Between Pokemon and Marvel and Star Wars and sports, we can get a lot more stuff out.”

The new location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 310 Banks Road.