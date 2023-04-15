Community came out to support the Okanagan Forest Task Force Saturday

Photo: Kane Blake People gather at the OFTF fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

Members of the community came out in droves Saturday to show their support for those who've been working to clean up the Okanagan's backcountry over the past several years.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force, founded by Kane Blake, held its first fundraiser Saturday at AH Repair off Beaver Lake Road. Since founding OFTF in 2016, Blake says they've pulled more than 600,000 pounds of garbage from the local woods.

Blake said it was incredible to see the support his organization has received from the wider community.

“It takes a community to all come together and make a difference," he said. "I tell people, I may have started it but without the whole community's support, it would just be one guy in the backcountry trying to do something.”

Big White and the local Four Wheel Drive Association both donated $1,000 Saturday, and Blake said he was hoping to raise more than $5,000 in total. And last week, the Sentes Automotive Group pledged to match donations raised this weekend if they manage to raise $5,000.

“The off-road community has helped us so much with a lot of their off-road trucks and scouting out and helping with clean-ups and things like that,” Blake said.

“It's going to go towards shovels, rakes, lunches for volunteers during clean-ups, maintenance on the tow-truck and all different things to do with keeping our backcountry clean.”

Blake started OFTF back in 2016 following a fishing trip with his son.

“We were going out fishing and my son said 'why is there so much garbage on this road,' and I didn't have an answer for him,” Blake said.

“I was raised in one of those houses where you can either talk about it or you can do something about so we decided to do something about it. 600,000 pounds of garbage later, we're still here plugging away.”

Blake's efforts have even been recognized in the House of Commons by local MP Dan Albas.

Those who couldn't make it out to Saturday's event can still donate to OFTF through their website.

Blake's next planned clean-up is set for May 6 on Brenda Mine Service Road.