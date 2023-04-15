Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District byelection next week after judge overturned 2021 election results

Photo: GEID

A byelection will be held next week for two Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District trustees after a B.C. Supreme Court judge overturned the 2021 election.

Four candidates are vying for the two trustee positions, including two candidates whose April 2021 election was overturned by Justice Briana Hardwick in February.

The judge ruled the election results were not valid because the election had not occurred within one month of it annual general meeting, which was required. Horst Grams and Lee-Ann Tiede won the two positions in the April 2021 election, and served as trustees for close to two years before Justice Hardwick's ruling.

The election was appealed by one of the losing candidates, Robert Hrasko, and Justice Hardwick ultimately ruled in his favour.

Now, farmer Harman Bahniwal and orchardist Taylor Sebastian are challenging the two incumbents Grams and Tiede. Tiede also serves as the chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

The advance polls in the byelection was held last Wednesday and the main election will be held at the GEID District office, at 445 Glenmore Road, Thursday April 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

Speaking with Castanet in February, Hrasko's lawyer Jeff Frame said he was disappointed Justice Hardwick didn't address the concerns his client had with the lack of transparency during the last election, with regards to absentee ballots.

[The absentee ballots] were under the complete and sole control of Ms. [Dawn] Williams, the CAO of the GEID, and literally their one and only actual employee. Our concern was they have an employee directly employed by the directors who is in sole custody of the votes that are going to decide who her employer is,” Frame said in February.

“You're left with no choice but to just literally trust this person because there is no other person who has eyes on or control over the ballot box ... she alone has complete control over the absentee votes and she had a vested interest in who won the election.”

In her decision, Justice Hardwick noted that despite “irregularities” in the voting process, it was “clearly not a situation of intentional malfeasance or electoral tampering.”

Hrasko, who's the chief administrative officer for the nearby Black Mountain Irrigation District, has decided not to run for a GEID trustee position this time. But he says he's disappointed Williams has once again been appointed as the returning officer in the election.

"The Board should know better," Hrasko said.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District is a public water utility that provides water to about 23,000 people. The Local Government Act gives local governments the authority to deal with a full range of local issues including elections, taxations, services, regulations and planning.