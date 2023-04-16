Okanagan College student entrepreneurs expand fight against food waste with Loblaw partnership

Photo: Okanagan College

Student entrepreneurs from Okanagan College's Unusually Good Food Co. are expanding their efforts to combat food waste and insecurity across Western Canada.

The social enterprise has teamed up with Loblaw Companies Limited, with an aim to donate one million servings of apple chips to children by expanding their line of apple juice to 19 cities in the region.

MacKenna Lenarcic, president of Enactus OC, expressed excitement about partnering with Loblaw Companies, emphasizing the goal to create a zero-waste business while addressing food waste and insecurity. The Unusually Good Food Co.'s apple juice will be available in Your Independent Grocer store locations starting this April. For each box sold, apple chips will be donated to elementary schools across Canada.

The Unusually Good Food Co., founded by Enactus Okanagan College students, turns "unusual apples" that don't meet appearance standards into healthy apple chips donated to Canadian schools and food banks.

The venture is lauded by William Gillett, Dean of the Okanagan School of Business at OC, for using business education to address real-world problems.

“We’re very proud of the students who formed the Unusually Good Food Co. utilizing their business education to benefit our communities through new and exciting ideas,” he said.

Profits from the high-quality apple juice sales are used to produce apple chips for school children. The company has saved 69,535 kg of apples from waste, created over 135,000 servings of apple chips, and impacted more than 22,000 children with nutritious snacks.

Enactus OC finished in the top four at last year's Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico, representing Canada after winning the Canadian Enactus National Championships. To learn more about the Unusually Good Food Co. and the student entrepreneurs, visit their website.