Kelowna motorcyclist sent flying by hit-and-run driver: witness

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

A person who saw Friday evening's hit-and-run between a motorcycle and a car on Kelowna's Richter Street said a paramedic was attending to another call in a nearby parking lot when the crash occurred.

"As luck would have it, the very first person on the scene within 30 seconds was an ambulance attendant who was addressing another incident nearby, about 100 feet away in a parking lot," the witness said.

The witness said the motorcycle rider suffered "an obvious leg injury" in the crash, and a photo shows paramedics using a stretcher to load the rider into an ambulance. The condition of the rider is not known at this time.

The witness said the driver of the car fled from the scene east on Saucier Avenue, "without stopping or checking on the condition of the downed rider."

ORIGINAL: 6:40 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle near downtown Kelowna Friday evening.

The crash occurred at roughly 6:15 p.m. on Richter Street at Saucier Avenue.

A witness at the scene tells Castanet News a motorcycle rider was travelling north on Richter when a car headed south attempted a turn onto Saucier, turning in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the car and the rider and bike were sent flying a considerable distance.

The witness said the car involved in the crash fled east down Saucier, but not before its license plate was recorded. That information is now with police.

The rider is being treated at the scene in an ambulance. Their condition is not known.

The motorcycle remains down on Richter Street, while police and paramedics remain at the scene.

A single northbound lane of Richter Street has now reopened, but drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area. Traffic on Harvey Avenue has not been impacted.