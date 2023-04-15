Woman awarded $1.8 million in damages for injuries suffered in 2018 Kelowna crash

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The crash occurred in downtown Kelowna on Dec. 18, 2018.

A Salmon Arm woman who's had to cut her nursing career short due to the injuries she suffered in a 2018 Kelowna car crash was awarded a $1.8 million settlement this week.

Sara Pidwerbesky was driving to her licensed practical nursing program in downtown Kelowna on Dec. 18, 2018 when Tara Brunetti ran a red light at Richter Street and Lawrence Avenue and T-boned her. The force of the crash caused Brunetti's vehicle to roll onto its side.

Pidwerbesky was working at Kelowna General Hospital at the time in an administrative role, but she was furthering her education to pursue a career in nursing through Sprott Shaw College's LPN program.

But the crash left the mother of one suffering from constant severe pain, along with injuries to her left knee, shoulders, ribs and back, delaying her graduation from the program. She managed to graduate from the LPN program in September 2020, and she was able to work through constant pain, part-time, for more than a year.

But she's now undergone two surgeries to fix a herniated disc since the crash, with the most recent surgery occurring in May 2022.

“Since then, Ms. Pidwerbesky has continued to suffer from very significant and disabling low back and left leg pain,” wrote Justice Lisa Warren in her recent decision. “At best, there has been a marginal improvement in her symptoms since the second surgery.”

While the defence argued there was no evidence the herniated disc was caused by the crash, Justice Warren found that on a balance of probabilities, the injury had been caused in the crash.

The injuries have resulted in Pidwerbesky being unable to work for long periods of time, and she stopped working as an LPN in December 2021 due to her injuries.

Justice Warren noted Pidwerbesky's pre-crash career aspirations are “no longer realistic for her.”

Brunetti admitted liability in the case, but the damages Pidwerbesky suffered was contested. While Pidwerbesky had sought a total of about $2.8 million in damages, Brunetti argued $75,000 was reasonable.

Pidwerbesky said she'd planned to complete a four-year bachelor's degree in nursing and become a Registered Nurse following her LPN program.

In assessing Pidwerbesky's future loss of income, Justice Lisa Warren estimated there was a 25 per cent chance Pidwerbesky would have become an RN had the crash not occurred.

Given that Pidwerbesky would likely have worked until she was 65 if not for the crash, as either an LPN or an RN, Justice Warren assessed her potential lost earnings at close to $1.5 million.

With about $90,000 in assessed past lost earnings, in addition to $220,000 in non-pecuniary damages for pain, suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life, Justice Warran awarded Pidwerbesky a total of $1.793 million.