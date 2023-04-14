Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Make Bail event raises $11,000

Photo: CrimeStoppers

CrimeStoppers of the Central Okanagan held its Make Bail fundraiser Friday.

Six volunteers were arrested and had to make bail:

Councillor Loyal Wooldridge

Councillor Ron Cannon

Councillor Gordon Lovegrove

Aiden Myhre – Licensed listing manager with Jane Hoffman Realty

Jason Pace – Branch manager with Glenmore Interior Savings

Robyn Boffy – Security manager at UBCO

“With the help of the above mentioned volunteers, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers was able to raise almost $11,000. This far surpassed our expectations and we could not be happier,” said Glynton Brittain, local Crime Stoppers coordinator.

If you want to help fight crime in your community, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is always looking for board member or event volunteers. If you would like to know more, contact Brittain at [email protected]