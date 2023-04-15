'Graupel' cloud on camera in Okanagan

Photo: Gord Cornish Okanagan Lake looking south Thursday afternoon

A unique weather phenomenon rolled through the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang tells Castanet the phenomenon is known by meteorologists as a rain/snow graupel shower.

"There were a number of them floating around the Okanagan [Thursday] as seen on the radar. If I had to take a guess, I’d say it is likely the one I circled," says Lang.

The term 'graupel' refers to a kind of hybrid frozen precipitation which typically occurs when a snow pellet falls and is then covered by ice. It is also called soft hail, hominy snow, or snow pellets.

The interesting weather phenomenon was captured by Gord Cornish, who took the photo Thursday afternoon from the north end of Okanagan Lake looking towards Penticton.

"That one cloud was very noticeable, just dumping it," says Cornish.