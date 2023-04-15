UBCO engineering students cap off year with showcase

UBC Okanagan engineering students who are set to graduate this year gathered Friday at Kelowna’s KF Centre for Excellence to finish off their year-long capstone projects, where students learn how to collaborate with industry partners to solve real world problems.

UBCO associate professor of engineering Kenneth Chau says students have been working on the projects for the past eight months.

“Capstone is kind of the signature course for a lot of graduating students. It’s their opportunity to take everything learned in the classroom and apply it to a real life project and apply real life engineering problems."

With 270 engineering students working across 55 different projects, awards were handed out across several different categories. The projects were judged by a panel made up of School of Engineering members and industry.

Project partners Brandon Gray and Trevor Nikodym helped construct a new bridge for the Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trial Society. Both agree the hands-on experience through capstone will help them prepare to take the next step in their engineering career.

"This capstone project has been a tremendous learning opportunity for everybody. We don’t usually get exposed to this level of industry partnership within our degree," said Nikodym.

"It’s an absolute plus that students get to sort of meet with community members and understand that not all problems are going to come from textbooks and that you really have to come up with your own solutions."

Gray said the whole experience has been a confidence booster.

"There’s a lot you just can’t cover in a classroom, and so being able to be here and do all that, it makes me feel like I’m closer to being an engineer rather than just an engineering student."