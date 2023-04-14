Semi truck remains embedded in Kelowna home four days after crash

Photo: Kirk Penton

The cab of a semi truck that crashed into a Kelowna townhouse complex remains embedded four days later.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the corner of Gordon Road and Cameron Avenue.

ROV Engineering owner Mahdi Yazdinezhad, who is not working on the recovery, tells Castanet it's not unusual when joined structures like townhomes or condos are damaged by a vehicle that it takes time to remove the vehicle and start repairs.

"They have to go investigate to see how much the damage is and provide support and all those things before they can remove the truck," said Yazdinezhad.

City of Kelowna risk manager Lance Kayfish said the city is not involved in the process at this point and the removal and restoration will have to be handled by the building strata, homeowner and insurance company.

The cab of the semi came to rest inside the first floor of the townhome. Fortunately, no one was injured despite a child and grandmother being in the home at the time of the crash.

Because the semi took out a significant portion of the external supporting wall and may have damaged the foundation, Yazdinezhad says the structure is likely compromised and unsafe.

"The insurance company typically hires their own engineer to go in and assess the situation to see how far back they have to support the structure before in they go in and remove the truck. Sometimes these roof trusses are continuous over multiple units and there might be two or three units that are affected."

Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash and they have asked anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference RCMP file number 2023-19146.