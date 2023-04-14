Kelowna man charged with possession of child pornography, again

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Kelowna say a local man is facing new charges of possession of child pornography.

In a news release, the Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit say they executed multiple search warrants at several locations in March and early April.

“In the latest case, a 23 year old Kelowna resident and known repeat offender, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography,” said Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE.

“This offender was convicted of the same offence earlier this year and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance schedule for April 20. The effective enforcement action by the Kelowna ICE Unit highlights our commitment to investigate, arrest, and charge individuals who choose to victimize children.”

Police did not release the man’s name.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences,” Jenkins continued.

“These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

If you have information about a child being exploited for a sexual purpose, visit www.cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.