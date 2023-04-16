Kelowna looking to use part of provincial windfall to reduce PRC debt impact

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is proposing to use a significant amount of a large, one-time grant from the province to lessen the cost of replacing the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Earlier this year, the province announced the one-time Growing Communities Fund grant to all 188 municipalities and regional districts in B.C.

The money was allocated based on population.

Kelowna's portion, $26.228 million, was received at the end of March.

"These funds can be used to address each communities unique infrastructure demands such as recreation facilities, parks, water treatment plants as well as other community infrastructure," a staff report indicates.

While staff are working to prepare a list of priority projects, they are considering a formula that includes:

50% to reduce debt servicing impacts of the PRC replacement

35% to fund capital projects reducing the infrastructure deficit and leveraging DCC funds

15% to advance additional council priorities

"Upon completion of the allocation plan, specific figures will be brought to council for approval considering both council priorities and infrastructure needs.

"A report containing these specific projects will be provided to council in the near term and projects identified in this year's update to the 10-year capital plan."