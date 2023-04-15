Okanagan snowpack is melting slowly this spring

Photo: Telemark Nordic Centre The Telemark Nordic Centre in West Kelowna.

While early spring weather conditions may not be ideal for the outdoor gardener, for those monitoring the flow of water in creeks and streams in the Okanagan, conditions couldn't be better.

"This time of year, what is happening with our weather is ideal because we have the cooler nights so the snow melt is slow which keeps our creeks low," says Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program co-ordinator.

"It's a good time of year to see this type of weather. If anything does occur, it's going to be toward the beginning of May, mid-May before we see any major differences in water levels."

Major flooding events typically occur as a result of warmer temperatures early in the melting period, accompanied by significant rain events.

Follack says the region appears to be in a "holding pattern" at the present time.

"The snowpack is a little above normal which is good for us due to recent drought conditions. There are some rain events coming, but we don't anticipate that will cause us too much problem.

"We are basically on par as far as creeks and streams are concerned."

She says the lakes are also a little lower than normal, which means there is not much of a risk of overland flooding if streams do start to see an increased flow.

The regional emergency program has reached out to jurisdictions in the region asking them to reach out if they need sandbags. They have a shipment of bags coming in the next few weeks.

While flooding is neither imminent or a certainty, Follack says people in flood-prone areas should be prepared and pay attention to any new releases of information coming through the the weather or river forecast centres.

"As always, prepare just in case if you think you are going to flood this year," she said.

The BC River Forecast Centre said this week a gradual warming under dry conditions is ideal and lessens the flood risk. A worst case scenario would see a lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation followed by a sudden extreme heat wave, which could lead to “catastrophic conditions, especially if additional rain follows.”