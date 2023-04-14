Rutland Middle School evacuated after a fire in washroom

Photo: Contributed

Students at Rutland Middle School were evacuated during the lunch hour after a small fire was reported in one of the washrooms.

School officials say that everyone got out of the school safely following protocols set out in case of an emergency.

"I can't say enough about how well our school community responded to the emergency," said school principal Rod Baruta.

"Everyone did their jobs as practiced, making sure everyone is safe, accounted for, and in good spirits as we gathered in the school field."

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and remain on the scene trying to clear the smoke from the building.

Investigators with both the RCMP and fire department are also trying to determine the source of the fire.

"We are really grateful for the fire department's quick and professional response, as well as our operations staff who are already starting to clean up," said district superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

Classes in the school's main building will not resume today.

Kaardal says outdoor learning is taking place for those students who could not return to class.

The school is expected to resume as usual on Monday.