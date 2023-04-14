Some flights at YLW delayed or cancelled due to volcanic eruption in Russia

Photo: CBC

A volcanic eruption halfway around the world is causing travel disruptions at airports across the province, including Kelowna International Airport.

A number of flights have either been delayed or cancelled due to ash from a volcanic eruption on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula on Tuesday.

"The volcano is causing volcanic ash to be dispersed...and it is being moved by a jet stream from Alaska down through the center of B.C. and northwest Washington, which is what is causing the impact on flights here at YLW," said airport spokesperson Cassie Brannagan.

"We are seeing cancellations with Flair, Pacific Coastal, and Alaska, and some delays with carriers such as Air Canada and WestJet."

The volcanic ash is apparently affecting airspace below 40,000 feet.

It's unclear how long the ash will affect air travel in the province.

Travelers are advised to check their airline or the airport departure and arrival board before venturing to the airport.