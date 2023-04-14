Wild Kelowna parking lot brawl caught on video

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 11:43 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they are bringing in a translator next week to help with the investigation into the street brawl in Rutland Wednesday night.

"We encourage anyone who may be reluctant to speak with police as a result of a language barrier to reconsider," says RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier

RCMP arrested four individuals who were all released on conditions with pending court dates, "the investigation itself is still ongoing," says Cpl. Gauthier.

ORIGINAL 11:25 a.m.

Castanet has obtained video taken this week of a large brawl in the parking of the Tim Hortons and Canco gas station at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Rd.

Video of the brawl Wednesday, shared on Snapchat, is taken from a vehicle stopped in the Tim Hortons parking lot. It shows a group of men in a silver vehicle approached by another group of men wielding what appear to be sticks of wooden rods. The men in the silver vehicle get out and a fight ensues. The video goes on to show the men throwing unknown objects at one another tackling each other and wrestling on the ground.

RCMP say that one person was treated by paramedics and several others were arrested after the brawl.

In a statement after the incident, police said they were called to the parking lot at 9 p.m.

"Multiple males were involved in a fight and were using homemade weapons (weapons of opportunity),” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP.

Della-Paolera indicates that multiple arrests were made and RCMP robbery and aggravated assault units continue to investigate the incident.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for an update on charges.