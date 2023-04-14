Reminder to obtain burning permit in City of Kelowna

Photo: Flickr

Kelowna's burning season will be coming to a close at the end of the month, and the City of Kelowna is reminding people to be responsible.

Agricultural burning is permitted by the City of Kelowna between Oct. 30 and April 30 for growers who obtain an appropriate burn permit from the Kelowna Fire Department.

According to the City, an applicant can obtain a permit to burn prunings or a land cleaning permit from the fire department prior to any burning, and burning must be done on days when the venting index permits it.

The prunings permit is issued for a fee and allows the applicant to burn only prunings. The land clearing permit permits the removal of trees for the purpose of switching their crop, fuel mitigation, disposing of diseased trees or expanding the agricultural area into forested area.

The city says it does not permit trees to be burned for development purposes. Trees which are burnt must either sit for two years, be incinerated in a trench with an approved air curtain burner or it must be chipped.

The Kelowna Fire department says they've received several calls recently where the applicant has purchased a prunings permit but has conducted land clearing. Consequently, the fire department has issued bylaw offence notice tickets to the property and banned them from burning for a set amount of time. The fire department has also attended three fires this year where permit holders were burning treated fence posts and garbage.

According to the City, the fire department attended a fire last week in South East Kelowna where an orchard that had a prunings permit was burning several yards of construction material. The burn permit has since been revoked. The fire department and the BC Conservation Officer Service are jointly investigating the incident.

Following three separate burn permit infractions in Kelowna last week, tickets of $345 were issued for each of them.

The fire department has contacted the BC Fruit Growers Association to remind its members that they must adhere to the permit conditions otherwise their burn privileges will be revoked.

“Every year, the COS receives open burning complaints in locations across B.C. With spring upon us, we will likely receive more,” said Kelowna conservation officer Ken Owens.

“We encourage all residents and businesses to familiarize themselves with the rules and ensure they are taking the necessary steps to protect the public and environment.”