Pair of lottery prize homes located in Central Okanagan

Photo: Hometown Heroes Lottery

A pair of Central Okanagan homes are amongst 10 grand prize options being offered in the 2023 Hometown Heroes Lottery.

The lottery in support of burn fund and healthcare programming in B.C. saw tickets go on sale Friday.

A two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,380-square-foot unit at the Skywater at Movala development in Kelowna is up for grabs along with a three-bedroom, four-bath, 2,500-square-foot unit at the Westrich Bay development in West Kelowna. Both are valued at $2.4 million.

“We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery has begun. Funds from the Hometown Heroes Lottery help to ensure that medical teams at VGH, UBC Hospital and many other health care centres under our umbrella have the cutting-edge tools and equipment they need to save lives,” said Angela Chapman, president and CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

All prizes, home packages, as well as tickets, can be found through the Heroes Lottery website.