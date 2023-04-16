Plans in the works to demolish HSBC in Orchard Plaza and replace it with a new financial institution

Photo: Contributed

Canadian Western Bank is proposing to take over the space currently occupied by HSBC in the Orchard Plaza shopping centre on Cooper Road.

An application to the city's planning department is seeking a development permit for the space.

Plans include demolishing the present building and replacing it with a new one-storey structure.

Parking at the front and the rear of the building would remain as is.

As part of the site redevelopment, a landscape island would be added between the sidewalk and mall exit to the north of the building.

Construction could begin once council approves the development permit and a building permit is awarded.