BC United leader Kevin Falcon took a tour of Kelowna's Starbright Children's Development Centre Thursday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen BC United leader Kevin Falcon, surrounded by MLAs Renee Merrifield, Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart, speak to Starbright staff and administration Thursday.

The leader of B.C.'s opposition party committed Thursday to funding Kelowna's Starbright Children's Development Centre in perpetuity if his party takes power.

Kevin Falcon, leader of the recently rebranded BC United party, paid a visit to the local service provider Thursday afternoon and spoke with staff and administration.

The B.C government announced earlier this year it would be cutting Starbright's funding and moving to a new hub model using "Family Connection Centres," operated instead by ARC Programs Ltd.

The move would have spelled the end for Starbright, which has provided a wide range of services for children in the community for 57 years. But after massive pushback from parents and other supporters, the government opted to extend Starbright's funding for another two years.

Thursday, Starbright staff gave Falcon and local MLAs Renee Merrifield, Ben Stewart and Norm Letnick a tour of their facility. Staff spoke about the toll the funding uncertainty has had on them and on the private donors who Starbright relies on.

“Without [our staff's] support, we wouldn't have survived,” said Starbright President Carol Meise. “It has taken a tremendous toll on everyone ... it's been hard on everybody.”

Starbright has lost staff members as a result of its uncertain future.

“It's putting even more pressure on a real shortage for all the therapies,” Meise added.

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh, a long-time supporter and fundraiser of Starbright, spoke about how potential donors are now reluctant to give money to an organization that may not exist in two years time.

Falcon noted the two-year funding extension has only extended the uncertainty Starbright has been feeling.

“When you come and visit a facility like this you really can see that connection between how a little more money can bring about really improved results for a lot of the most vulnerable kids, it's a wonderful investment,” Falcon said.

Addressing the NDP government, Falcon said “it's never the wrong time to do the right thing.”

“Don't shut down what's working, for goodness sakes. There's not a lot working in government these days; when you have something that does work and it's funded by government, keep that good thing going,” Falcon said.

Falcon said the “hub model” the NDP is moving towards with regards to children and youth services has been a “failure” in Ontario.

He said a BC United government would “100 per cent” commit to funding Starbright in perpetuity.

Falcon also spoke to the Starbright staff about how he's grown older and “hopefully wiser” as a politician after returning to politics following 10 years in the private sector.

“It's really for my kids' generation and so issues like this are more important to me than 20 years ago when I first ran for politics ... They do resonate a lot more with me.” he said.

“The strength of organizations like Starbright is the community support. If government tried to it on its own we would never do it anywhere near as well as you, that's just not government's strength.

“It's the community support and involvement that you have that is the magic ingredient that makes this a big success and I really do want to see that continue.”