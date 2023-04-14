Provincial finance minister hypes investments in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Wayne Moore Finance Minister Katrina Conroy

The province is investing ten's of millions of dollars into Kelowna and the Central Okanagan in the form of grants and direct funding for projects, organizations and community events.

Much of the spending was announced more than six weeks ago when Finance Minister Katrina Conroy presented the government's 2023 budget.

Conroy was in Kelowna Thursday to speak on the document and what it means from the province and local businesses and residents during a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce sponsored luncheon.

The budget has committed several million dollars to the city in various forms including a one-time $26.2 million Growing Community Fund grant to address infrastructure needs. It's part of a $1 billion fund spread across all communities and regional districts in the province with amounts based on population.

West Kelowna received $10.2 million, Lake Country $6.7 million, Peachland $2.7 million and the regional district $6.9 million.

Several organizations, festivals and events also received several hundred thousand dollars ranging from $145,300 for Rock the Lake to $4,500 for the Rutland Winter Light-Up.

"Our record capital spending is focused on creating more affordable schools and housing... creating better health care and building strong and resilient transportation infrastructure," Conroy said of other projects the province is investing in.

"We are building more affordable housing for families and creating new supportive housing for people experiencing, or are at risk of homelessness."

She also pointed to the construction of a new high school in West Kelowna and the addition being built on to Dr. Knox Middle School.

As for the average business owner who sees the cost of doing business increase with no end in sight, Conroy says the government looked at affordability across the board and across the entire province for ways to help both the business community and residents hurting from inflation.

"When people have supports so they can go out and shop and spend money in the community, it helps small business," she said.

"So, the affordability credits we brought in are significant. That money gets invested right back into the community."

She also pointed to the government's commitment to childcare which is in year five of a 10 year program.

"We significantly expanded childcare support. $500, $900 a month is going back into parents pockets," money she says is going back into the economy.

"But, people are also saying its helping them to get employees."

Conroy says 75 per cent of job growth in 2022 was directly attributed to women going back into the workforce.

They attribute that to childcare, she says.

"Ten dollars a day, $200 a month. People that were paying $2,000 a month are now paying $200 a month.

"That investment is significant."